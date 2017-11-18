US Navy Vessel Rescues Three Sailors Off La Jolla Coast

A photo of guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) from their Facebook Page in 2010.

A United States Navy destroyer rescued three sailors just minutes after their boat sank off the coast of La Jolla Saturday morning.

Sailors aboard a 32-foot recreational boat sent an emergency alert signal around 8 a.m., when their vessel began to take on water about 40 miles off the coast of La Jolla.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) disseminated the signal to boaters in the area and immediately, guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) responded.

The San Diego-based ship was able to locate the distressed crew just after their boat submerged, Navy Cmdr. Alex Mamikonian said. Navy sailors deployed an inflatable boat and with it, were able to pull all three sailors out of the water.

“Although we continually train for all types of contingencies, it's the performance of the crew, when lives are at stake, that allow you to gage the effectiveness of our training," Navy Cmdr. Vince Fortson said.

The sailors were evaluated by medics aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer before being taken to Dana Point. No injuries were reported.

USS Wayne E Meyer, part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG), was conducting routine operations off the coast of San Diego. The strike group had completed a three-week sustainment exercise on Thursday in preparation for a scheduled deployment next year.