NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports from Fiesta Island where federal and state officials were expected to arrive to inspect a whale found dead near Blacks Beach on Monday.

Biology students and scientists were working Tuesday to figure out how a grey whale that washed ashore near Black's Beach died.

The dead grey whale washed up near Black's Beach Monday and was towed to Fiesta Island in Mission Bay where it awaits disposal.

Lifeguards at Blacks Beach reported the sighting of a beached whale at approximately 11 a.m., officials said.

Newschopper 7 recorded the video showing a boat heading west in the ocean between La Jolla and Del Mar around 2 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, scientists with the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) were at Fiesta Island to collect samples of the whale that they believe will help them determine the cause of death.

Researchers say the samples can also help identify hazards in the ocean that other marine animals may be exposed to.

The National Marine Fisheries Service, the government agency that oversees the handling of whales and other protected species, was notified of the discovery.

A cause of death has not yet been determined but a spokesperson for NOAA did say that the whale has been dead for "quite a while."