Close Call: Whale, Sailboat Almost Collide Near Golden Gate Bridge

Earlier this month, whale watchers said a whale was struck and killed by a ship near Alcatraz

By Brendan Weber

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Watch as a sailboat steers out of the way of a whale swimming near the Golden Gate Bridge.

    Whale watchers soaking in the sights near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Saturday afternoon witnessed a whale and sailboat nearly collide.

    Video of the close call showed the whale surface for air right in front of a sailboat, forcing the crew on the boat to make a hard turn and steer clear of the animal's path.

    The crew on a nearby San Francisco Whale Tours boat said the whale was OK.

    The encounter happened around 5 p.m. about 500 yards west of the bridge.

    Earlier this month, whale watchers said a whale was struck and killed by a ship near Alcatraz.

