The video appears to show the 6-month-old infant being slapped by an unknown person. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the story.

A young mother was arrested and booked into jail after a video posted on Facebook appeared to show someone battering a 6-month-old baby.

Jowi Victoria Morales, 18, of San Diego, was taken into custody Thursday on South Pardee Street in the Mountain View area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a photo posted on Facebook Thursday showed a 6-month-old baby holding a pocket knife with the blade open. A video of the same infant was later posted on the social media website, appearing to show an unknown person battering the baby.

After San Diego police became aware of the posting, the baby was taken into protective custody at 1:15 p.m.

"Very, very, very sad," neighbor Guillermina Contreras said.

Morales lived in an upstairs apartment on the corner of Logan Avenue and 29th Street next to Memorial Middle school.

Contreras and others who live nearby say the place was often crowded with underage kids.

"I do know that in that house there was trouble," Contreras said.

She told NBC 7 she regrets not calling the police because the problem was ignored.



Morales was arrested and booked into the Las Colinas Women's Facility for outstanding domestic violence charges. It is not known if the charges are related to this incident.

Neighbors said Morales was living with the child's father and the mother of a close friend. Police have not connected either one of them with the case.

Police said Child Abuse and Domestic Violence investigators are involved in the investigation.

No other information was available.