Woman Arrested for Looting Bonsall House During Lilac Fire - NBC Southern California
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
    Sheriff’s deputies patrolling through Bonsall for looters taking advantage of the Lilac Fire arrested a woman for burglary in the 29000 block of Disney Lane Saturday afternoon.

    A real estate agent called the deputies to report a suspicious person inside a house for sale around 12:45 p.m. 

    After determining the suspect didn’t live there she was arrested for burglary (looting) during a state of emergency. She had entered the property, taken various household items and put them in her car.

    The resident arrived at the home and confirmed the suspect did not belong there.

    The suspect was later identified as Sacheen Silvercloud. Silvercloud was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

    Vista Station Detectives will be handling the follow-up investigation.



    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated at 4:32 PM PST on Dec 10, 2017
