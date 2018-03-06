The woman who allegedly stole more than $6,300 in stolen credit was captured on surveillance cameras.

Within an hour of stealing her victim's wallet, a woman spent more than $6,300 in a wild shopping spree at stores in Poway and San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Now investigators from the Poway Sheriff's Station and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating the woman who was captured on surveillance cameras.

On January 14, the woman snatched a wallet from another woman shopping at the Vons located on Poway Road. Then she allegedly used four of the victim's cards to buy several Visa gift cards and made purchases at the Target store in Poway and two Rite Aid Stores in San Diego.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect appeared about 20 to 30 years old with a thin build. She was wearing a black, white jacket with the word "Pink" emblazoned on the front, blue denim jeans and black shoes. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail.

The suspect is sought in connection with using a stolen credit card and identity theft. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you recognize the woman, you can contact the Poway Sheriff's Station at (858)513-2800 or Crime Stopper's anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.

No further information is currently available.