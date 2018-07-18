Smoke from a wildfire burning near the west end of Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest has blanketed some of California's most stunning scenery in smoke as firefighters continue to protect buildings in hot and challenging summer weather conditions.



The Ferguson fire began Friday July 13, 2018 in Mariposa County. As smoke fills the air, some tourists are cutting their trips to Yosemite National Park short, but others are capturing unusual photos of hazy skies and well-known natural features shrouded in smoke.



The firefight took a tragic turn with the death of Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney. The 36-year-old died as he used a bulldozer to cut a firebreak and prevent its spread to a nearby community. There have been no reports of damaged or destroyed buildings.



Scroll down for images from Yosemite National Park.