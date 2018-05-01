Every year Travel and Leisure Magazine curates a list of the best places in the world to travel to and this time, California's Big Sur made it as one of the 50 best destinations to discover in 2018.
Despite the severe damage Big Sur had from the massive mudslides cutting off access to the Highway 1, the 90-mile stretch of landscape is still breathtaking. And California transportation officials said Tuesday they are targeting mid-September for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked by the massive landslide following storms almost a year ago.
Travel and Leisure specifically featured Ventana Big Sur, a luxury resort that has reopened as the first Alila property in the U.S., calling it a "stunner."
Big Sur has one of the most unforgettable stretches of coastline in California, it's no wonder it made the list.