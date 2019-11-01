An illegal pot shop in Chula Vista was targeted in a raid by police. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Six people were arrested and millions of dollars' worth of cannabis-infused products were seized at an illegal Chula Vista pot shop Friday — the largest bust of its kind in the history of the city, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department served a search warrant for a building at 259 Broadway around 10 a.m. Police claimed the building was operating as an illegal pot shop.

Investigators said they confiscated $5 to $10 million worth of cannabis-infused products and approximately $15,000 in cash.

The six people arrested face criminal charges of operating without a permit and illegally selling marijuana.

CVPD said officers are currently targeting 11 other illegal dispensaries as they attempt to crack down on the shops in the area.

The City of Chula Vista has served four previous search warrants on illegal dispensaries, and officials are now looking into whether the people arrested Friday did business at any other of the locations several blocks away.

Video shared with NBC 7 from a viewer showed officers with guns drawn and with support of a SWAT vehicle descend on the building near the intersection of Broadway and Davidson Street.

At least five people were seen being ordered out of the building by law enforcement. Investigators were seen pulling evidence gathered after the raid.

By 12:30 p.m., investigators could still be seen removing boxes of evidence.

Currently, there are no legal and permitted marijuana dispensaries in the City of Chula Vista, police confirmed.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.