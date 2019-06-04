Closing Statements Begin in Rape Trial of Ex-NFL Player

Closing arguments began Tuesday in the rape trial of Kellen Winslow, Jr. after several days of testimony from five different women who accused the former NFL player of sexual assault and indecent exposure from June 2003 to earlier this year.

The prosecution began its closing arguments at 9 a.m. by talking to the jury about the emotional damage done by the suspect.

“Kellen Winslow took from these women what he wanted. Kellen Winslow took from these women again and again and again,” prosecutor Dan Owens said. “Do not allow his status or his name to take away from that.”

Defense attorney Marc Carlos responded by questioning the validity of the women’s claims of sexual assault.

“(Owens) wants you to forget about the lack of evidence,” Carlos told the jury. “Do not fall into the trap of picking pieces of evidence and making another case stronger -- it doesn’t work that way.”

Owens reminded the jury of evidence in the case, including DNA testing from Winslow’s car and GPS locations that placed Winslow at the scene of some of the reported assaults.

“Lightning doesn’t strike twice, let alone five times,” he said.

In one example, Carlos questioned the “fear” and “forced” aspect of the alleged rape if Jane Doe 1 climbed a fence with her assaulter twice before the incident in March 2018.

“She’s not a victim. She’s not frozen. She climbed a fence,” Carlos said. “Everything about the encounter screams ‘encounter’ and not ‘rape.’”

Owens said everyone reacts differently in and when recalling situations of sexual assault, and that it doesn’t detract from the truth behind it.

“You can be stoic and stone-faced like Jane Doe 1. You can be tearful and emotional like Jane Doe 4. You can be quiet and timid like Jane Doe 2. Or you can feisty and mad like Jane Doe 5 or Jane Doe 3,” Owens said. “They all reacted differently, but they all reacted honestly.”

Owens said there’s no benefit for the Jane Does to come forward and lie about sexual assaults.

“All of these women have had their lives disrupted, put under a microscope,” he said. “(They) wanted the truth to come out.”

Owens focused his closing arguments on the defendant’s actions and not the victims’ reactions.

“This defendant is motivated by pure, unadulterated depravity for his own sexual purposes,” Owens said. “This man took what he wanted from them and threw them aside like a piece of trash, because that’s what he thought they were.”

In another example, Carlos questioned Jane Doe 2’s accusations of being raped along Manchester Avenue by noting how busy the roadway is.

“This is San Diego, California. It’s not the country. This is not a deserted road,” he said.

As for the Jane Doe 3, Carlos said the victim couldn’t initially identify Winslow as the man who exposed himself.

As for Jane Doe 4, Carlos said her established and “bad” relationship with Winslow may have given her motivation to lie after the initial sexual assault allegations came out against the former football player.

As for Jane Doe 5, Carlos said she “was created by the media because Mr. Winslow was all over the TV.”

The five victims testified that they didn’t know about Winslow’s career, fame, or father, who played for the Chargers in the 1980s and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, when they first met him.

And Owens affirmed his belief that the five women wouldn’t lie because there was nothing to gain from it.

“It is completely unreasonable to believe that every single one of these women has come to court and gone through what they’ve gone through to tell their story for a lie,” Owens said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the prosecution and the defense rested, and the jury will soon begin deliberations.

RECAP

The trial's opening statements began on May 20, and since all five women accusing Winslow of assault or indecent exposure have testified.

Jane Doe 1 said she was raped when a man in an SUV stopped to pick her up as she was hitchhiking in Encinitas in March 2018.

Jane Doe 2 said a man in an SUV picked her up on Vulcan Avenue and raped along Manchester Avenue in May 2018.

Jane Doe 3 said a man exposed himself to her while she was gardening at a residence on Lake Drive in May 2018.

Jane Doe 4 said a man raped her while she was unconscious in a Scripps Ranch townhouse when she was 17 in June 2003.

Jane Doe 5 said a man exposed himself to her on two separate occasions at a Carlsbad gym and began masturbating in front of her in February 2019.

All five women identified Winslow as the suspect. Winslow has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In total, Winslow faces 12 charges: three counts of rape by force or fear, kidnap for rape, rape of an unconscious person, oral copulation by force or fear, sodomy by force of fear, indecent exposure, two counts of lewd acts in public, elder abuse, and battery charges.

To see a full timeline of events and accusations, click here.