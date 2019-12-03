U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Marine for allegedly smuggling migrants through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the department announced Tuesday.

On Dec. 2 at 1:30 a.m., CBP personnel took a junior-enlisted Marine with the 1st Marine Division into custody and held the servicemember in civilian custody, according to the 1st Marine Division.

The only other information the agency provided about the Marine was that the servicemember did not serve in the Southwest Border Support Mission.

Officials have not yet decided what authority will review the Marine’s case.

CBP and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.