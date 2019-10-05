San Diego 'Shed' for Rent at $1,050 a Month

Finding an affordable apartment in San Diego can be a challenge, but one listing costs only $1,050 a month – if you don't mind squeezing into a 200-square-foot building.
The studio apartment, tucked away between two houses on Oregon Street near the City Heights area, was built shortly after World War II, according to Tim Christensen, an administrative manager for JD Property Management and Reality, Inc.
He says some have described the apartment as a shed, but while it may resemble one on the exterior, with its air conditioning and utilities, it more closely resembles a small house.
The $1,050-a-month rent – which according to retail site Zumperis about $300 cheaper than the median studio apartment in San Diego – also includes the water bill.
Christensen said that the property was built due to a housing shortage and has had a steady flow of tenants since. That doesn't seem to be changing – the listing has already attracted some applicants.
