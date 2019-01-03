Flames ripped through a factory in Tijuana Thursday, sending plumes of thick, black smoke into the air near the U.S.-Mexico border. People in San Diego could see the smoke from the U.S. side of the border. This video was provided to NBC 7 by the Tijuana Fire Department. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

A fast-moving fire ripped through a factory in Tijuana, Mexico, near a major border crossing Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke into the air visible from the San Diego side of the border.

Crews with the Tijuana Fire Department, also known as the Direccion de Bomberos Tijuana, rushed to the B&B Plastics factory at around 11:30 a.m. to investigates reports of a fire burning at the business.

The factory is located on Calle 12 Norte in CD Industrial area, less than a mile away from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Plumes of thick, black smoke quickly filled the air around the factory. San Diegans reported seeing the smoke from the United States side of the border.

An NBC 7 viewer in the Eastlake area snapped a photo of the smoke, taken more than a dozen miles away from the site of the fire.

The smoke was also captured by SDG&E cameras and UC San Diego's cameras overlooking areas such as Otay Mountain West.

In a message posted to Twitter just after 12 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego confirmed the blaze was not a threat to the U.S.-Mexico border.

By 2:10 p.m., the fire had been knocked out.

Preliminary reports from the Tijuana Fire Department said scrap on the factory's patio may have caused the fire.

The official cause of the blaze remains under investigation; no injuries were reported.

