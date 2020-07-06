parking tickets

‘Can I Park There?' Pre-COVID Parking Restrictions Resume Throughout SoCal

Parking regulations are slowly going back to their pre-pandemic regulations.

By Sydney Kalich

The dreaded surprise of a parking ticket on your windshield will be happening a lot more as cities throughout SoCal resume pre-pandemic parking regulations.

Here are some of the cities that have changed their regulations:

City of Los Angeles

Relaxed parking enforcement ends July 6. There will be a freeze on parking fine increases until Aug. 1.

There will be no ticketing or towing for expired car registration, and no ticketing or towing for abandoned vehicles and oversized/overnight parking until Aug. 1 according to the Los Angeles City website.

West Hollywood

West Hollywood reverted back to their pre-pandemic policies officially on June 15.

Residents with valid resident or guest parking permits will be able to park at parking meters during street sweeping until Aug. 31.

City of Riverside

Parking enforcement including metered parking, posted time limits, and colored curb zones resumed July 1.

Anaheim

The city began enforcing street sweeping policies beginning June 15. Other parking policies are not being enforced unless deemed a hazard or safety risk.

Burbank

Parking enforcement will begin with warnings starting on July 6 to July 11. Parking enforcement citations will then be issued starting July 13th for street sweeping as well as overtime parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods.'

This story will be updated as more cities change their regulations.

