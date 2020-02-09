Santa Monica

Car Bulldozes Through Santa Monica Streets, Crashes Into the Side of a Building

Santa Monica Fire Department

A car allegedly hit three parking meters, a fire hydrant, a pole, two trees and then crashed into a building Sunday morning, Santa Monica Fire Department said.

Firefighters found the car crashed up against a building on 12th Street in Santa Monica after 2:45 a.m. The car allegedly had been speeding while driving east bound on Pico Boulevard, according to firefighters.

Three people were trapped inside and jaws of life and cutters needed to be used to get them out of the car.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Firefighters have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

