Beverly Grove

Car Plummets, Lands on Roof in Beverly Grove Parking Garage

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An SUV dropped off an upper floor of a parking structure, falling possibly three stories, and landing on its roof in Beverly Grove Thursday afternoon.

Two cars were involved in a crash inside the Beverly Connection parking structure located at 100 N La Cienega Blvd. at 1:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said. It's across from the Beverly Center.

Someone called in to report seeing one of the cars drive off a floor of the parking structure and land on another car below, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

car accident 44 mins ago

Aftermath of Car Falling From Beverly Connection Parking Garage

car accident 52 mins ago

Car Plummets From Parking Garage

Two people were suffered non-life threatening injuries. No one was yet taken to the hospital as of 1:50 p.m.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Beverly Grovecar accident
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us