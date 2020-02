A car crash sent one car flying into the front yard of an Anaheim home Friday night leaving at least one person injured, Anaheim Police said.

At least two cars collided on Rome Ave. at 10:45 p.m. on Friday night, police said. The force of the crash caused one car to spin out and fly into the front of a yard.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, police said. No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.