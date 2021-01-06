Catalina Island

Catalina Island Mother Arrested on Suspicion of ‘Severely' Abusing 2-Year-Old

Villanueva said in a series of tweets that the girl was found to be “severely physically abused."

By Heather Navarro

Catalina-Island-Co-FiglewiczPhotography-00028
Figlewicz Photography

A Catalina Island mother was arrested on suspicion of child abuse of her 2-year-old child after Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the girl was severely abused, and discovered with rope marks. 

Alejandra Moreno, 31, was arrested Dec. 22, 2020, according to sheriff’s officials.

She was being held on $50,000 bail.

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

Biden to Trump: ‘Step Up' and Tell Protesters to Stop

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Control of the Senate Gives Democrats Chance to Act on Judges, $2,000 Checks and Ambitious Biden Agenda

Trump 3 hours ago

Trump Supporters Rally In Downtown LA as Congress Debates Election

Villanueva said in a series of tweets that the girl was found to be “severely physically abused, including bruising around her neck indicative of rope marks, a golf-sized bruise to her left cheek, and healed burn marks on her right leg.”

Moreno is due in court Jan. 15, 2021.

Hours before protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump addressed a crowd and encouraged the group to “walk down” to the building to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

This article tagged under:

Catalina Island
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us