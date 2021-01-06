Catalina Island Mother Arrested on Suspicion of ‘Severely' Abusing 2-Year-Old

A Catalina Island mother was arrested on suspicion of child abuse of her 2-year-old child after Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the girl was severely abused, and discovered with rope marks.

Alejandra Moreno, 31, was arrested Dec. 22, 2020, according to sheriff’s officials.

She was being held on $50,000 bail.

Villanueva said in a series of tweets that the girl was found to be “severely physically abused, including bruising around her neck indicative of rope marks, a golf-sized bruise to her left cheek, and healed burn marks on her right leg.”

Moreno is due in court Jan. 15, 2021.

1/3 Recently, #LASD Special Victims Bureau investigated a case involving a 2-year-old who was beaten by her mother on Catalina Island. The child was severely physically abused, including bruising around her neck indicative of rope marks, a golf-sized bruise to her left cheek, & — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 6, 2021

Hours before protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump addressed a crowd and encouraged the group to “walk down” to the building to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”