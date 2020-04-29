Feeling the Heat? Here’s Your Hot Weather Health Safety Guide

April 2020 has been one of the warmest Aprils on record in Southern California.

Downtown LA temperatures stayed in the 90s for three straight days this month, which ranks as the 10th warmest April on record.

With even warmer months ahead, here are some tips to avoid heat-related health problems.

If available, stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don't wait until you are thirsty.

Take cool showers.

Never leave a child, elderly person, or pet unattended in a car.

Keep pets cool in hot weather.

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day.

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun.

Avoid using the oven to cook.

An extremely high body temperature (103 or higher), dizziness, nausea, confusion, and headache are signs of heatstroke or exhaustion. If someone shows these signs, call 911 and begin cooling the individual Here’s how:

Moving them to a shaded area.

Spraying with cool water and fanning them.

Placing them in a cool shower if they are alert.

Monitoring the body temperature and continue cooling efforts.

Do not give the victim fluids to drink.

People age 65 and older, infants and children, and people with chronic medical conditions are more prone to heat stress. People with elderly neighbors should check in on their well-being. This can be done while adhering to social distancing recommendations in person or by phone or video conferencing if available.