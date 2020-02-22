Ciclavia

CicLAvia Goes to South LA for First Open-Streets Event of the Year

Here's some of the streets you should avoid during the event.

By City News Service

Six miles of roadway in South Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday to make way for the first CicLAvia event of 2020, clearing the street for pedestrians, bicyclists and skaters.

CicLAvia: South Los Angeles will stretch along Central Avenue, traveling through the Florence-Firestone and Watts areas, with the open-street festival lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

As always, participants are invited to explore the neighborhood on foot, bike, skates or skateboard.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price and three-time Olympic gold medalist Valerie Brisco-Hooks will help begin the festivities with an 8:30 a.m. news conference near Central Avenue and Adams.

The Miramonte Elementary School Rock Band will also perform at the event.

News

Top news of the day

Fallbrook 3 hours ago

3 Dead, 18 Injured in Southern California Bus Rollover

LA Kings 54 mins ago

LA Kings Ink Forward Martin Frk to 2-Year Contract Extension

The event begins the festival's 10th anniversary celebration.

CicLAvia officials have said more than 1.6 million people have taken
part in the events over the year.

More information is available here.

This article tagged under:

CiclaviaBiking
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us