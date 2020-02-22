CicLAvia Goes to South LA for First Open-Streets Event of the Year

Six miles of roadway in South Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday to make way for the first CicLAvia event of 2020, clearing the street for pedestrians, bicyclists and skaters.

CicLAvia: South Los Angeles will stretch along Central Avenue, traveling through the Florence-Firestone and Watts areas, with the open-street festival lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

As always, participants are invited to explore the neighborhood on foot, bike, skates or skateboard.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price and three-time Olympic gold medalist Valerie Brisco-Hooks will help begin the festivities with an 8:30 a.m. news conference near Central Avenue and Adams.

The Miramonte Elementary School Rock Band will also perform at the event.

The event begins the festival's 10th anniversary celebration.

CicLAvia officials have said more than 1.6 million people have taken

part in the events over the year.

More information is available here.