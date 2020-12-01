Carjacker Shot by His Victim Before Being Hit by Another Car That Kept Going

In a bizarre turn of events in Compton, authorities confirmed Tuesday that a carjacker who died was shot by his intended victim in Compton before being hit by a passing vehicle that kept going.

The shooting was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities withheld the name of the fatally injured man, who died at the scene, pending notification of his relatives.

"Investigators have learned that a male adult driver -- the victim -- was stopped at a red light in his vehicle ...,'' sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement. "The suspect walked up to the victim while he was seated in his vehicle and brandished a handgun. The victim was armed and shot the suspect.''

The victim "then drove a short distance away for safety, and awaited the arrival of sheriff's deputies,'' she said. "The suspect ... was then struck by at least one vehicle traveling westbound through the intersection.''

That motorist stopped briefly, then took off.

"The victim ... has been cooperating with detectives as the investigation continues,'' Schrader said. "He has been interviewed and is not in custody. When complete, this investigation will be delivered to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review and filing consideration.''

Schrader said investigators are looking for witnesses.

"There were multiple cars on the road, along with pedestrians in the area, at the time of this incident,'' she said. "Investigators believe there were multiple witnesses to this shooting and subsequent traffic collision that have not come forward.''

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.