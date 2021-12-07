Compton

Compton Homeowner Shoots Man Attempting to Rob Him at Knifepoint

The homeowner shot the suspect, who died at the scene, the sheriff's department reported.

By City News Service

NBC 5 News

A man was fatally shot Tuesday as he was allegedly attempting to rob someone at knifepoint in Compton, the second fatal shooting in as many days in that city.

Deputies were sent to the 1500 block of West 156th Street at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an attempted robbery and a shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Upon their arrival they located a male Hispanic adult, in his 30s, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso,'' a sheriff's statement said. "Investigators learned that the homeowner exited his residence and was getting into his vehicle in the driveway. The homeowner was confronted by the male Hispanic adult who was holding a knife in an apparent attempted robbery.''

The homeowner then shot the suspect, who died at the scene, the sheriff's department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The resident was interviewed by detectives, and a firearm and knife were recovered at the scene.

News

Top news of the day

Amazon Web Services 4 hours ago

AWS Outage: Several Sites Down, Amazon Delivery Operations Crippled

Riverside County 1 hour ago

$6 Million Going to Riverside Hotels, Motels for Homeless to Stay and Avoid COVID-19

At about 8:50 a.m. Monday, a man was shot and wounded at Harris Avenue and Pauline Street, the sheriff's department reported.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he died Tuesday, according to the sheriff's department. His name was not immediately available for release. No arrests were reported and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on either case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Compton
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us