Compton Homeowner Shoots Man Attempting to Rob Him at Knifepoint

A man was fatally shot Tuesday as he was allegedly attempting to rob someone at knifepoint in Compton, the second fatal shooting in as many days in that city.



Deputies were sent to the 1500 block of West 156th Street at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an attempted robbery and a shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

"Upon their arrival they located a male Hispanic adult, in his 30s, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso,'' a sheriff's statement said. "Investigators learned that the homeowner exited his residence and was getting into his vehicle in the driveway. The homeowner was confronted by the male Hispanic adult who was holding a knife in an apparent attempted robbery.''

The homeowner then shot the suspect, who died at the scene, the sheriff's department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The resident was interviewed by detectives, and a firearm and knife were recovered at the scene.

At about 8:50 a.m. Monday, a man was shot and wounded at Harris Avenue and Pauline Street, the sheriff's department reported.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he died Tuesday, according to the sheriff's department. His name was not immediately available for release. No arrests were reported and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on either case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.