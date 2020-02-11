Here’s How to Get Rid of Junk Mail

Junk mail can seem never-ending. But as it turns out, you can stop a lot of it.

Here’s what you can do to stop the stream that's clogging your mailbox.

Credit Card and Insurance Offers

Go to optoutpresceen.com.

Enter name, date of birth, social security number, and street address.

It is a safe website -- all four major credit bureaus use it and it’s recommended by the Federal Trade Commission -- and it should stop credit card offers for five years.

Catalogs and Advertisements -- the ones you never signed up for.

The Data and Marketing Association runs dmachoice.org. Once you register your name and address, you’ll have to pay $2, but the site says it will stop those offers for the next 10 years.

Blue Valpak Envelope (The one filled with all those coupons.)

If you don’t want it anymore, you can go to Valpak.com and scroll all the way to the bottom to “address removal.”

Enter your information and Valpak says you should stop getting these after the next two to three mailings.

Ever received mail not addressed to you?

The U.S. Post Office says you can write “not at this address” on the piece of unwanted mail, then drop in a blue USPS mailbox.