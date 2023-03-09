The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling all Calico Critters animal figures with bottle and pacifier accessories due to a choking hazard. The deaths of two children have been reported.

According to the CPSC on Thursday, more than 3.2 million figures and sets are being immediately recalled due to a choking hazard posed by the bottle and pacifier accessories.

The CPSC said the manufacturer is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including the deaths of a 2-year-old child in New Mexico in 2018 and a 9-month-old child in Japan in 2015.

This recall involves all Epoch Everlasting Play's Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. A listing of item numbers for recalled toys can be found here. Item numbers are also printed on the bottom of the product packaging.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. One style of bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

The toys were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at calicocritters.com and amazon.com from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80.

Consumers who bought the sets are asked to photograph the bottle and pacifier and submit them along with contact information and confirmation that the items were destroyed to receive a replacement accessory. Consumers can reach out to Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls.