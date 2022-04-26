ground beef

60 Tons of Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide Over E. Coli Concerns

The recalled products were sold under the brand names Nature's Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms and Tajima beef patties

Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef packaged in dozens of products and sold nationwide have been recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

In a notice posted Monday to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the agency announced that Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey was recalling the beef after the issue was discovered during routine testing of imported products

They were sold under the brand names Nature's Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms and Tajima beef patties. Marketside Butcher Wagyu beef is also being recalled. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. 

The recalled products were produced between Feb. 1 and April 8, and have an establishment number of “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. 

The USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service is “concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.”

Customers are urged not to consume the recalled products and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

A complete list of products and product codes for the recalled beef can be found here. Labels for the ground beef products can be found here.

E. coli can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration and is especially dangerous for young children, seniors and people with compromised immune systems, the USDA notice warns. Symptoms, which may also include stomach cramps and vomiting, usually start about three to four days after consuming the bacteria and can last up to a week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Most people recover within a week, but in rare cases, some do develop a more severe infection. 

