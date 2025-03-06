Recalls

Baby stroller fan recall: Luv n' Care to recall 33,000 Nuby stroller fans

Impacted customers can return the product for a free replacement, the company said.

By NBC Staff

Recalled Nuby Stroller Fan
Nuby/Luv n' Care

Luv n' Care is recalling more than 33,000 Nuby Stroller Fans because the fan’s housing allows fingers to contact the fan’s blade, posing a laceration injury hazard.

The company said in a notice posted Friday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. that the recall affects 33,600 black Nuby Stroller Fans with the Nuby brand name printed on the center front, with lot number N8K10X and model number 25138 displayed on a white label on the back. It has three speeds, a rechargeable USB port, and adjustable tripod legs that wrap around the bar of the stroller.

The fans were sold at Baby Express, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, and Unique Photo stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and us.nuby.com from May 2024 through June 2024.

Luv n' Care received seven reports of children’s fingers accessing the fan blade, resulting in six injuries.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled fans immediately and contact Luv n' Care for details on returning the product for a free replacement. The company is reaching out to known purchasers directly.

For more information, consumers can contact Luv n' Care of Monroe, La. at 800-588-6227 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email customers@nuby.com.

