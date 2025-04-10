Recalls

Cabot Creamery butter recalled over bacteria, company says only 17 packages sold

Coliform bacteria exist in the digestive tracts of animals, including humans, and are found in animal feces. The bacteria can also be found in plant and soil material

By NBC Staff

File Photo
Getty Images

The FDA said about 1,700 pounds of Cabot Creamery butter has been recalled over elevated levels of coliform bacteria.

The recalled product — Cabot Creamery 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted — with a "best by" date of Sept. 9 was distributed in seven states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

NBC News reports the bacteria may suggest fecal contamination. The ongoing recall began March 25.

Recalls occur when manufacturers and distributors remove products “that present a risk of injury or gross deception or are otherwise defective,” according to the FDA.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In a statement on Wednesday, dairy cooperative Agri-Mark said it had "successfully recovered 99.5% of the lot of the recalled product before it was sold to consumers," adding that only 17 retail packages were sold to consumers in Vermont.

The company said no other products were affected and that it identified the cause of the contamination and took "appropriate internal actions to address it."

The New York Department of Health defines coliforms as bacteria that exist in the digestive tracts of animals, including humans, and are found in animal feces. The bacteria can also be found in plant and soil material.

Recall Alert

Recall alerts

Mar 18, 2024

Trader Joe's recalls cashews product due to possible Salmonella contamination

Recalls Apr 7

Bottles of Texas Pete hot sauce recalled for life-threatening allergy concern

In Agri-Mark's statement, the company said that news reports of the recall are "incomplete and have dramatically misrepresented this recall with respect to the risk it posed to consumers."

More Cabot Creamery recall information:

  • Lot code: 090925-055
  • UPC: 0 78354 62038 0
  • Item number: 2038

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us