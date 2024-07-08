Recalls

Children's pajamas sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024.

By Janete Weinstein

SWOMOG Children’s Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Consumer Product Safety Comission

A children’s two-piece pajama set sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets do not meet the federal flammability standards and pose a burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024 and cost $16 to $43.

This recall involves SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in satin in 15 colors. The ribbed modal fabric was sold in black.

The pajamas were sold in both short-sleeve/shorts and long-sleeve/pants sets in sizes 4-15 years.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SWOMOG to receive a full refund.

There have been no injuries or incidents reported.

To get a full refund, the company is asking consumers to email a photo of the destroyed garment to swomogservice@163.com

SWOMOG is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

