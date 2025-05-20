FDA recalls cucumbers due to multistate salmonella outbreak sickening over 20 people

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., due to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened over 20 people.

According to a Monday news release from the FDA, the Florida-based companies distributed the cucumbers to restaurants, wholesalers, retailers, and distribution centers from April 29 to the present. The FDA is still working to determine where the potentially contaminated vegetables were sold.

"Cucumbers may have been sold individually or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name, or best by date," the FDA warned. "For distributors, restaurants, and retailers who have purchased these cucumbers, the products were labeled as either being 'supers,' 'selects,' or 'plains.'"

FDA investigators conducting a follow-up inspection of the cucumbers last month collected a sample that came back positive for Salmonella Montevideo and "matched recent clinical samples from ill people," the FDA said. The inspection was a follow-up from a Salmonella Africana outbreak linked to Bedner Growers, Inc. last year. Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., also issued a recall of whole cucumbers in 2024 due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella is a bacterium that can sicken those who consume it by eating contaminated food, drinking contaminated water, or touching animals, their fecal matter, or the areas they live in. People who contract the illness can have stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting anywhere from six hours to six days after infection, and symptoms can last up to seven days.

Salmonella Montevideo is a type of salmonella enterica bacteria. According to the CDC, the bacteria are "a leading cause of foodborne illness, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States and worldwide." The bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections in the U.S. every year.

"Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections," the FDA said.

According to the FDA, as of Friday, at least 26 people had been sickened by the outbreak in 15 states, including Florida, Alabama, California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Nine of the patients have been hospitalized, and 11 out of 13 patients who were interviewed reported eating cucumbers.

"Consumers, restaurants, and retailers who purchased or received potentially contaminated products, including wholesale products, should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that it touched," the FDA recommended.

The FDA said any restaurants, retailers, or distributors that have potentially contaminated cucumbers should throw them away and notify customers. Those who do not know if they purchased the cucumbers should contact their suppliers to make sure, but if they are still unsure, they should throw away their cucumbers and sanitize the areas where they were stored.

The FDA's investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

