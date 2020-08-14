Frozen Shrimp Sold at Costco, BJ's, Others Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

Kader Exports has issued a nationwide recall of several brands of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold at retailers like Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Fresh Market grocery stores due to possible salmonella contamination.

In a notice issued Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration said the recalled shrimp were sold in 1lb, 1.5lb, and 2lb bags and distributed to retailers across the country between late February to mid-May of this year.

The brand names of the products affected by the recall are Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar and Wellsley Farms. The frozen shrimp were sold in various forms, including pre-cooked, peeled and deveined, and either with the tails on or off.

For a detailed list of the recalled products, including bag descriptions and lot codes, click here.

The FDA said there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the recalled shrimp, and Kader issued the voluntary recall out of "an abundance of caution" after the agency alerted the India-based company that cooked shrimp imported by Kader tested positive for salmonella. Kader Exports has destroyed the recalled shrimp, the FDA said, adding that the “probable root cause” for the recall is cross-contamination.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever and typically begin within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can last four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, according to the CDC.