More than 160,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E.coli contamination. What to know

These items were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

By Julia Elbaba

Wolverine Packing Co. issued a recall of about 167,277 pounds of ground beef products in the United States due to E.coli contamination, the FSIS announced on Thursday.

The issue was discovered when the Minnesota Department of Agriculture alerted the FSIS of a group of ill people who had consumed ground beef. To date, 15 case-patients have been identified with illness onset dates between Nov. 2, 2024, to Nov. 10, 2024.

The recall covers fresh products with a "use-by" date of 11/14/24 while the frozen products have a production date of 10-22-24. The products also have the establishment number "EST. 2574B" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

The full product and label lists of the recalled items can be found on the FSIS site.

The FSIS urges restaurants to discard or return these recalled products and to thoroughly inspect refrigerators and freezers for any affected items.

If anyone is concerned about E.coli exposure, it is recommended to contact your healthcare provider.

