HYUNDAI

Hyundai Recalls 215K Sonatas, Warning Faulty Hoses Can Leak Fuel

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020

Hyundai Sonata
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. — most for a second time — because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.

The Korean automaker says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a low-pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine. That can cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of a fire.

In the 2020 recall, dealers inspected the hoses and replaced them if they were damaged. If not, heat-resistant tape was installed. This time all of the faulty hoses will be replaced.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hyundai says in documents that it has 138 reports of problems in the U.S., but no confirmed crashes, fires or injuries.

Owners will be notified starting July 5.

The new recall comes after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stepped up a series of investigations into engine compartment fires that have plagued Hyundai and related automaker Kia.

Recall Alert

Recall alerts

Recalls Nov 16, 2021

Some Country Time and Kool-Aid Drink Mixes Recalled Due to Glass and Metal in Powder

Tesla May 10

Tesla Recalls 130K Vehicles Due to Overheating Touch Screens That Can Go Blank

In December, the agency consolidated two investigations from 2017 into a new engineering analysis covering more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years. At the time, NHTSA had received 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that had already been recalled.

Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HYUNDAIrecall alert
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us