Jergens Moisturizer Recalled Over Possible Bacteria Risk

The company behind Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer is recalling a pair of its products over the possible presence of harmful bacteria.

Kao USA Inc. said certain lots of its 3- and 10-ounce products could contain the presence of Pluralibacter gergovia, which Kao described as usually posing "little medical risk to healthy people" but could make those with weakened immune systems or other health problems more exposed to infections.

The recall includes those two sizes of moisturizer bottles manufactured last year between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18, the company said, urging customers to avoid using the lotion out of precaution.

The company said in a release it's working with partners to improve its procedures for cleaning and sanitization to prevent similar issues in the future.

The lot codes for the lotion are on the back for 3-ounce bottles and on the bottom of 10-ounce containers. Affected lot codes for the 3-ounce size are ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881 and ZU722851. Lot codes for the 10-ounce size are ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801 and ZU732821.

More details around the bottles affected by the recall can be found on the FDA's website as part of the company's announcement.

Kao said anyone who has an item from the recalled lot should call its consumer care center for a free product coupon at 800-742-8798 or by sending an email to consumer@kao.com.