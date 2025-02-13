Over 20,000 LoGest climbing ropes recalled due to fall hazard

More than 20,000 LoGest climbing ropes have been recalled following several reports of the ropes breaking and one reported severe injury.

A posting from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday said Setsmart issued a recall for LoGest climbing ropes made of hemp that can weaken and break, creating a fall hazard.

The recall includes climbing ropes with carabiners and climbing ropes with heavy-duty metal hooks.

The recalled LoGest climbing rope with a carabiner. (CPSC)

CPSC The recalled LoGest climbing rope with a heavy-duty metal hook. (CPSC)

Consumers are instructed to immediately uninstall and stop using the recalled ropes. There have been 13 reports of the ropes breaking, according to the CPSC, and that includes one reported fall that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury.

The CPSC said about 22,500 units of the recalled ropes were sold in the U.S., with around 350 sold in Canada and roughly 25 in Mexico. The ropes were sold in lengths ranging from 10 to 50 feet on Amazon.com from March 2021 through November 2024.

Consumers can start the process for a full refund at LoGestRopeRecall.com. The CPSC said consumers will receive a form to sign with disposal instructions and must email a photo of the disposed rope to LoGestRecall@gmail.com in order to be eligible for the refund.