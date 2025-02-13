Recalls

Over 20,000 LoGest climbing ropes recalled due to fall hazard

Consumers are instructed to immediately uninstall and stop using the recalled ropes.

By Eric Mullin

The recalled LoGest climbing rope with a heavy-duty metal hook
CPSC

More than 20,000 LoGest climbing ropes have been recalled following several reports of the ropes breaking and one reported severe injury.

A posting from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday said Setsmart issued a recall for LoGest climbing ropes made of hemp that can weaken and break, creating a fall hazard.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The recall includes climbing ropes with carabiners and climbing ropes with heavy-duty metal hooks.

The recalled LoGest climbing rope with a carabiner. (CPSC)
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
The recalled LoGest climbing rope with a heavy-duty metal hook
CPSC
The recalled LoGest climbing rope with a heavy-duty metal hook. (CPSC)

Consumers are instructed to immediately uninstall and stop using the recalled ropes. There have been 13 reports of the ropes breaking, according to the CPSC, and that includes one reported fall that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury.

The CPSC said about 22,500 units of the recalled ropes were sold in the U.S., with around 350 sold in Canada and roughly 25 in Mexico. The ropes were sold in lengths ranging from 10 to 50 feet on Amazon.com from March 2021 through November 2024.

Recall Alert

Recall alerts

Mar 18, 2024

Trader Joe's recalls cashews product due to possible Salmonella contamination

Recalls 8 hours ago

Igloo recalls coolers over fingertip amputation and crushing hazards

Consumers can start the process for a full refund at LoGestRopeRecall.com. The CPSC said consumers will receive a form to sign with disposal instructions and must email a photo of the disposed rope to LoGestRecall@gmail.com in order to be eligible for the refund.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us