FDA updates MadeGood granola bar recall to Class II

The Food and Drug Administration has updated a December granola bar recall that affected 2.4 million MadeGood granola bars.

The recall is now classified as Class II, meaning the consumption of affected products could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA.

Riverside Natural Foods, Inc. preemptively issued a voluntary recall of 2,408,883 cases of MadeGood granola bars on Dec. 9, 2024. That came after certain batches produced between January and November 2024 were found to potentially contain metal.

The company described the piece of metal as a "small, flat brush bristle."

At the time of the recall, MadeGood said no injuries had been reported.

The affected products included 12 flavors sold in the U.S., Canada and other international markets, the company said. According to its website, MadeGood granola bars can be found at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Amazon and other major in person and online retailers.

Customers are advised to check the product codes and sell-by dates on their purchased boxes. Those who suspect they purchased an affected product may also return the bars to the store from which they were purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with further questions urged to contact MadeGood customer service at (855)215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST or visit the MadeGood website.

A complete list of affected flavors, products and sell-by dates can be found here.

In January, Quaker Oats issued a similar recall over possible salmonella contamination in several granola bar and cereal products.