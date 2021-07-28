McCormick & Company, Inc., has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of several seasoning products sold at retailers in the U.S., Canada and Bermuda due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company announced the voluntary recall on Tuesday for McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning (in both 1.31-oz. bottles and 2.25-oz. bottles), McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning (1.75-lb. bottles) and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning (153g bottles).

In a notice issued Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration said the recalled products were shipped nationally and internationally between June 20, 2021, through July 21, 2021.

For a detailed list of the recalled products, including UPC numbers and lot codes, click here.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with the recalled seasoning products, and the potential risk was brought to McCormick's attention by the FDA during routine testing, according to the notice.

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container and to contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET for a replacement, a full refund or with general inquires.

Symptoms of salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever and typically begin within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can last four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, according to the CDC.