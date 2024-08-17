Recalls

US officials issue public health alert after ineligible meat and poultry from Myanmar sold nationwide

Officials are investigating how the illegal food products entered the country and landed on store shelves.

By Brendan Brightman

"Grandma" brand products
FSIS

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert after it was discovered that meat and poultry products sold in retailers nationwide were illegally imported from Myanmar, a country ineligible to sell meat and poultry in the United States.

Officials say the illegal imports were discovered during routine surveillance activities at a retailer and that no confirmed adverse reactions to the products have been reported.

The ineligible products do not include any import marks on the labels are were sold to retailers nationwide.

The products are being urged to be disposed of regardless of the date sold.

Here is a list of products being removed from shelves:

recalled products
FSIS
The FSIS is investigating how the illegal meat and poultry were imported into the U.S.

The FSIS is urging people who have bought these products not to eat them, and is urging retailers not to sell the illegally imported products.

The FSIS says it is investigating how the ineligible products were able to enter the country.

