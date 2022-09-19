Mislabeled Healthy Choice Bowls Recalled Nationwide, Contains Undeclared Allergens

The USDA says some Healthy Choice Power Bowls are being recalled because they were mislabeled and contain undeclared allergens.

The products, labeled 9.25-oz Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef, actually contain a chicken, sausage and pepper product that contains milk.

The items were produced on July 22, 2022, and are marked with lot code “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023. They also have the establishment number “34622” on the end flap of the carton.

USDA

The products were shipped nationwide.

The USDA said the problem was discovered when Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, of Harlingen, Texas, which produced the product, notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service that it had received consumer complaints that the Korean-Style Beef cartons contained a chicken-based product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the USDA. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA said consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.