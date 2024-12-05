Over 205,000 Honda SUVs recalled due to fuel leak concerns

Honda is recalling more than 205,000 SUVs due to a fuel leak issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA said in a recall notice on Thursday that the fuel filler neck tube and fuel filler pipe may separate in affected vehicles, allowing fuel to leak.

"A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire," the notice said.

This recall is specific to certain 2023 and 2024 Passport as well as 2023 to 2025 Pilot vehicles, affecting potentially 205,760 of them in total, the NHTSA said. Dealers will inspect and repair the fuel filler necks and pipes of affected vehicles if necessary, free of charge.

Owners should expect to be mailed their notification letters by Jan. 6, 2025, but they can also contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236. Honda’s number for this recall is OKM, the notice said.

