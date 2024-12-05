Recalls

Over 205,000 Honda SUVs recalled due to fuel leak concerns

The fuel filler neck tube and fuel filler pipe may separate in affected vehicles, allowing fuel to leak, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Gabriella Rudy | NBC News

A sign is posted in front of a Honda dealership
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Honda is recalling more than 205,000 SUVs due to a fuel leak issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA said in a recall notice on Thursday that the fuel filler neck tube and fuel filler pipe may separate in affected vehicles, allowing fuel to leak.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire," the notice said.

This recall is specific to certain 2023 and 2024 Passport as well as 2023 to 2025 Pilot vehicles, affecting potentially 205,760 of them in total, the NHTSA said. Dealers will inspect and repair the fuel filler necks and pipes of affected vehicles if necessary, free of charge.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Owners should expect to be mailed their notification letters by Jan. 6, 2025, but they can also contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236. Honda’s number for this recall is OKM, the notice said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us