FDA sets highest risk level for popular pancake and waffle mix recall

The Pearl Milling Company product was initially recalled in January.

By Francesca Gariano | TODAY

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the highest risk classification to its Pearl Milling Company pancake and waffle mix recall.

The Quaker Oats Company initially issued a recall on Jan. 14 for its two pound boxes of the Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix due to an undeclared milk allergen, per a press release. 

At that time, no allergic reactions related to recall were reported.

On Feb. 13, the FDA classified the recall of the pancake and waffle mix to the highest level, a Class I.

The FDA defines a Class I recall as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The initial statement from the recall said, “Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.”

The Quaker Oats Company previously issued a recall for more than 100 products in December 2023 and January 2024 due to the risk of contamination with salmonella. The recall included Cap’N Crunch cereals and bars, granola cereals and bars, Oatmeal Squares cereal, snack boxes and more.

Here’s everything to know about the recent Pearl Milling Company pancake and waffle mix recall.

What Pearl Milling Company products were recalled?

The initial January recall included 10,000 cartons of the two pound boxes of the Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix after the Quaker Oats Company was alerted by a retail partner. 

The product was recalled as the boxes may have contained undeclared milk.

According to the release, the product could have been purchased as early as Nov. 18, 2024. The recalled product’s UPC is “30000 65040” with a best by date of Sept. 13, 2025.

No other Pearl Milling Company or Quaker Oats Company products or flavors were recalled.

What states was the product recalled in?

The Pearl Milling Company recall only affected 11 states, including:

  • Arkansas
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Nebraska
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

What should you do if you have the recalled product?

The FDA advised that any consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk should not consume the mix and should throw the product away.

