Popular chocolate bars sold at major retailers across US recalled due to ‘small stones' inside

Tony's Chocolonely Inc. said it was voluntarily recalling seven lots of its Tony's brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar and its Everything Bar

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Popular chocolate bars sold at major retailers like Walmart, Target and Jewel-Osco, are being recalled nationwide after the company that makes them said they "may contain small stones."

Tony's Chocolonely Inc. said it was voluntarily recalling seven lots of its Tony's brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar and its Everything Bar.

Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar
Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar
The company said it received 12 reports of consumers finding "small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process." The complaints occurred outside of the U.S. and Canada, however, and no injuries have been reported so far.

"Whilst the chance of any individual product being affected is low, and we have not yet received any complaints in North America, we have decided to take this step in order to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Tony’s Chocolonely consumers in an abundance of caution," Tony's Chocolonely Inc. said on a website dedicated to information about the recall.

The products were distributed nationwide in the U.S. between Feb. 7 and March 24, according to the recall notice.

The recalled products have the following SKU and lot codes:

Product DescriptionWeightLot code Best Before /
Best By Date 		UPC
Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar180g / 6.35 oz432722-Nov-25850011828564
433025-Nov-25850011828564
433126-Nov-25850011828564
M433126-Nov-25850032676441
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate
Almond Sea Salt		180g / 6.35 oz1630942-Apr-26858010005641
16263428-Feb-26858010005641
M16263428-Feb-26850011828908

No other products were impacted by the recall, the company said in a release.

Those who purchased the chocolates were advised against eating the chocolate bars.

"Please return the product to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product," the company said.

More information about the recall and how to request a refund can be found here.

