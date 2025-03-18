Popular kids sunscreen products sold at Walmart, Target and Amazon recalled

A popular children's sunscreen brand sold at retailers nationwide is recalling several lots of spray and roller sunscreen "out of an abundance of caution," according to an announcement.

The voluntary recall, from Wisconsin-based brand Babyganics, was issued Feb. 14, according to a release from the company. Babyganics said the products were recalled "after quality testing found results that were not expected."

Babyganics went on to say the specific products did not meet its quality standards after a "potential impurity" was discovered.

"Out of an abundance of caution we are asking retailers and consumers to return the products for a full refund," Babyganics said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Babyganics products are sold at popular retailers and grocery stores nationwide, including Jewel-Osco, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon, CVS and Target.

Babyganics said that small amounts of 1,2-dimethoxyethane (also known as monoglyme or 1,2 dme) -- a "solvent that should not be present" -- were detected in the finished product.

"While not a risk to health or safety, these results are unacceptable from a quality standpoint," Babyganics said. The company is asking consumers to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Babyganics says it has implemented "additional testing requirements to ensure this does not happen again."

Which products are recalled?

The voluntary recall applies to lots of two different sunscreen products, both meant to be used for kids: Babyganics Continuous Spray SPF 50 Totally Tropical, and Babyganics SPF 50 Rollerball Totally Tropical.

Photos of the impacted products can be found below.

More information about the recall can be found here.