Salami Snack Sold at Trader Joe's Linked to Child Salmonella Outbreak: CDC

What to Know A salami snack sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores has been linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert advising against eating Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks

The popular grocer has voluntarily stopped selling the product until the CDC further investigates the outbreak

A salami snack sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores has been linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert advising against eating Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. The health agency says it is monitoring a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections related to the food.

As of Sunday, the CDC said 20 individuals have reported experiencing symptoms related to Salmonella, the majority have been under the age of 18. So far, three people have been hospitalized.

The Citterio snack is primarily sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores, but could be sold at additional retailers, according to the CDC. The grocer has voluntarily stopped selling the product until the CDC further investigates the outbreak.

The outbreak has been linked to eight states, including California, Kansas, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, New York and New Jersey. Records show almost half the number of people sick have been in California.

The CDC alert advises consumers not to eat the product no matter the best-by date.

Common symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and usually begin six hours after exposure. The CDC says more people recover without treatment after four to seven days.