Stanley is recalling 2.6 million Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs due to a burn hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The CPSC said the mugs have a flaw in the lid where the threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach, open, and pose a burn hazard.

According to the CPSC, Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., where the recalled travel mugs’ lids detached during use. The lid failures resulted in 38 people being burned worldwide, including two in the U.S. The CPSC said 11 consumers required medical attention.

The recalled double-walled mugs were sold in various colors, including white, black, and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz., and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug. A full list of recalled product numbers is below.

The mugs were sold across the United States at various retailers, including Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Target, from June 2016 through December 2024.

Anyone who thinks they may have one of the recalled mugs should look at the bottom of their mug and find the Product Identification Number. If the number matches any of the 11 recalled product numbers below, they should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid.

Recalled Product Identification Numbers

Switchback

20-01436

20-01437

20-02211

Trigger Action

20-02030

20-02033

20-02034

20-02745

20-02746

20-02779

20-02825

20-02957

Customers can call 866-792-5445 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com and submit a recall claim or obtain more information.