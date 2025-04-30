Trader Joe's issues recall for prepackaged salad over undeclared allergen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that Trader Joe's issued a recall for a prepackaged salad due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The FDA announced the voluntary recall on Tuesday affecting Trader Joe's "Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon" product made by Taylor Fresh Foods Illinois.

"The product may contain milk that is not declared on the label. 500 units of the salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of parmesan cheese crumbles (instead of a packet of crispy onions)," the FDA said in a statement.

People who have milk allergies or sensitivities may have an adverse reaction if the product is consumed, the FDA said, adding that there have been no reported reactions to the product in the recall.

The salads with a UPC code of 00773164 have a "use by" date of April 28 and April 29 and were distributed in Trader Joe's locations in Alabama, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The FDA said consumers with questions may call Taylor Farms customer service at 855-455-0098.