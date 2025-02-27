Triangle Tube gas boilers recalled over carbon monoxide, CPSC says

Triangle Tube gas boilers across the country have been recalled due to carbon monoxide concerns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Triangle Tube announced Thursday that the Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence and Aerco Esteem condensing gas boilers have been recalled.

The boilers were found to be releasing carbon monoxide due to delayed ignitions or component damage. Two people died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, including a 47-year-old woman in 2015 and an 85-year-old man in 2016.

More than 60,000 products sold in the U.S. since 2011 are impacted by the recall, plus another 7,500 sold in Canada. There have been 25 reports of carbon monoxide leaks from the recalled boilers.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Consumers with recalled boilers should contact Triangle Tube via phone, email or online to set up an inspection, with free replacements available if necessary.