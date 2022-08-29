White Fudge Animal Cookies Sold at Target Recalled Over Metal Contamination Concerns

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling 44 oz White Fudge Animal Cookies, because they may contain pieces of metal, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The animal cookies were sold at Target stores nationwide under the brand Market Pantry, and comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape.

The recalled products have a Best By Date of Feb. 21, 2023, the jug lot number Y052722, with a UPC code of 085239817698.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other lots or products are affected.

The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies, according to the recall notice.

"Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury," the FDA warned.

Customers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the cookies and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.