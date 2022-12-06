Corona Couple's Secret to Happy Marriage: Laugh Everyday

Chris and Ruben Reyes of Corona have a Bright Spot to celebrate this week.

The high school sweethearts, who met at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, are marking their 50th wedding anniversary.

After graduating from high school in 1971, they tied the knot in the following year.

“They are amazing. They are always there for us,” says Sonya Younan, one of the Reyes’ three children. “They always put the family first.”

The couple also has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Their secret to marriage? Make memories and share a laugh every day.

