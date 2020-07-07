LAFD

14 Firefighters At LAFD's Station 80 Test Positive for COVID-19

Those who tested positive are either asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fourteen firefighters at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 80, near LAX, were home Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The firefighters tested positive either Monday or Tuesday, according to LAFD's Margaret Stewart.

The station, which is part of the fire department's West Bureau, has since been disinfected and there is "no disruption to service,'' as all positions are being covered by other firefighters, Stewart said.

Those who tested positive are either asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, according to Stewart.

