15 More COVID-19 Deaths in LA County, Coronavirus Cases Approach 6,000

Fifteen more people have died and 663 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health said in a statement Sunday.

With the new tally, LA County has 5,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths due to the virus, Public Health said.

As of Sunday, 1,257 people who tested positive had been hospitalized at some point during their illness, which is 21% of positive cases, according to the county's health department.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others, Public Health said, reminding people to wear face coverings in public, practice physical distancing, frequently was hand and remain at home while ill.

“Each death represents a person, not just a number, and I am so sorry for every family member and loved one lost to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health in a statement. “We have some very difficult days ahead and now is the time for all of us to redouble our physical distancing efforts and look after our neighbors, friends, and families who may be at the highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Seventy five percent of deaths occur among people 65 years of age and older, and 85% of deaths have been among people with underlying health conditions. If you are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant, please make sure you are staying home at all times and allowing others to shop for your essential goods. As we all work together to slow the spread, we need to also do our best to make sure our most vulnerable are supported so they can safely remain home."

